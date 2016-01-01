Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor Silva, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Silva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 2601 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 480-9813
Dr. Victor Silva Medical Center LLC3550 W Waters Ave Ste 260, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (727) 480-0981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Silva, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902146822
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine and Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
