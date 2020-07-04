Dr. Victor Sein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Sein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor Sein, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Sein works at
Locations
1
Banner Baywood6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 845-9808
2
Banner Baywood Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-5000
3
Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-5400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
4
Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 733-3300
5
Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 394-4000
6
CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 641-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Sein always takes the time to answer any questions and explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Victor Sein, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508882572
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
- University of Arizona
Dr. Sein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sein has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sein speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sein.
