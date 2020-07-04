Overview

Dr. Victor Sein, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Sein works at BANNER MEDICAL GROUP BAYWOOD MEDICAL CENTER in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Apache Junction, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.