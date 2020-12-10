Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schingo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
Dr. Schingo Jr works at
Locations
Fox & Schingo Plastic Surgery PC1214 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 346-2358
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my eyelids cropped and doctor shingo prefomed a wonderful procedure his attention to detail made this come out fantastic i can see my eyes again thank you Dr Shingo
About Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1508811498
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schingo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schingo Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schingo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schingo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schingo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schingo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schingo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.