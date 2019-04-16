See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Neurology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Salazar-Calderon works at Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC
    Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC
515 W Buckeye Rd Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85003
(602) 258-3305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 16, 2019
    He took a great deal of time to carefully consider and test me for my condition. He seems like a highly experienced and dedicated physician.
    About Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD

    Neurology
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1508822974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Salazar-Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Salazar-Calderon works at Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC in Phoenix, AZ.

    Dr. Salazar-Calderon has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar-Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar-Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar-Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

