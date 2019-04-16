Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar-Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC515 W Buckeye Rd Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Directions (602) 258-3305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took a great deal of time to carefully consider and test me for my condition. He seems like a highly experienced and dedicated physician.
About Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar-Calderon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar-Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar-Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar-Calderon has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar-Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazar-Calderon speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar-Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar-Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar-Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar-Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.