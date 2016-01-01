Dr. Victor Rodriguez-Viera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Viera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Rodriguez-Viera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Rodriguez-Viera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera works at
Locations
-
1
Victor Rodriguez-viera MD PA1820 43rd Ave Ste 2, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-1204
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Viera?
About Dr. Victor Rodriguez-Viera, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699741470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Viera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Viera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Viera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.