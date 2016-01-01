Overview

Dr. Victor Rodriguez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Internal Medicine in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.