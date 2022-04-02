Overview

Dr. Victor Roberts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Endocrine Associates Of Florida in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.