Dr. Victor Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Roberts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Associates of Fl766 N Sun Dr Ste 2060, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 936-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I saw Dr Roberts for diagnosis of an endocrine disorder. I found him to be thorough, understanding and compassionate. After diagnostic testing, he explained my diagnosis in detail, answered all my questions , and offered appropriate options. I was never rushed, he gave me ample time to absorb his details.
About Dr. Victor Roberts, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891725206
Education & Certifications
- University Miami James M Jackson Mem
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.