Dr. Victor Priego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Priego, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Priego works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders6410 Rockledge Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 571-0019
-
2
Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders19735 Germantown Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 571-0019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Priego. I've been seeing him for 12 years in both Bethesda & Germantown. Both offices have professional staff & are very efficient. Dr. Priego treated me through 2 pregnancies. I feel like I'm going to visit my dad when I see him. He cares that much. I have always felt that he is so incredibly caring and open. He really listens & cares. Of all my doctors, he is my favorite. Excellent clinician too! I give him the highest recommendation! I've never had to wait long.
About Dr. Victor Priego, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003875295
Education & Certifications
- Lombardi Cancer Ctr/Georgetown Univ Hosp
- Providence Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priego works at
Dr. Priego has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Priego speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Priego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priego.
