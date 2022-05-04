Overview

Dr. Victor Priego, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Priego works at Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.