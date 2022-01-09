Dr. Victor Pricolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pricolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Pricolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Pricolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health General Surgery300b Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Hands of God. Saved my life
About Dr. Victor Pricolo, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1861490807
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown U/ri Hospital
- Inst Surg Anat-U Milan
- Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
