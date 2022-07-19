Overview

Dr. Victor Pouw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pouw works at Children's International Medical Group in Lacombe, LA with other offices in Gretna, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.