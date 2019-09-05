Overview

Dr. Victor Pina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America De Costa Rica and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Pina works at Center for Digestive Medicine in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.