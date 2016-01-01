Dr. Victor Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Phillips, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Locations
Vp Medical LLC3308 W Edgewood Dr Ste D, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 632-0010
Capital Region Medical Center1125 Madison St, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 632-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Phillips, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Vascular Surgery
