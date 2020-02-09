Dr. Victor Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Perry, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Perry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Saint Agnes Care1105 E Spruce Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-7200
-
2
University North Carolina School Gastroenterology101 Manning Dr # 7001J, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-0142
-
3
Victor L Perry MD7255 N Cedar Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 525-9088Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Perry in 2010 in Chapel Hill when my child needed to have a VP shunt placed at 6 weeks old. Dr. Perry was so calm, cool, and collected that he put us at ease. He has impeccable bedside manner and smart as a whip. My son is almost 10 years old and so far we have not had any problems with the shunt that Dr. Perry placed. We are forever grateful for Dr. Perry. He will always be a part of our family and forever loved. We miss you Dr. Perry. We can never thank you enough. ?
About Dr. Victor Perry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144276288
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Neurosurgery - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Skidmore College Saratoga Springs, NY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Perry speaks Spanish.
