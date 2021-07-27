Overview

Dr. Victor Pazos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Havana Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Pazos works at Premiere Care Associates LLC in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.