Dr. Victor Pareja, MD
Dr. Victor Pareja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Victor H Pareja MD230 W Jersey St Ste 304, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 282-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Pareja, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184657066
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
