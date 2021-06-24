See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Victor Palomino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Victor Palomino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE) and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Palomino works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Center
    1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE)
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Tendonitis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 24, 2021
    I had ACL surgery Dr Palamino did a great job! I followed the guidelines and healed quickly. I would recommend the Dr to anyone.
    KJM — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Palomino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558323030
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christ Hospital
    Residency
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton, Dayton, Oh
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Palomino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palomino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palomino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Palomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palomino works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Palomino’s profile.

    Dr. Palomino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palomino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Palomino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palomino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palomino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palomino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

