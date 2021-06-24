Dr. Victor Palomino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Palomino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Palomino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE) and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE)
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had ACL surgery Dr Palamino did a great job! I followed the guidelines and healed quickly. I would recommend the Dr to anyone.
About Dr. Victor Palomino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558323030
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital
- Des Peres Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- Michigan State University
- University Of Dayton, Dayton, Oh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palomino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palomino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palomino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palomino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Palomino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palomino.
