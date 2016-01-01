Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortuno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University.
Dr. Ortuno works at
Locations
Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc.2250 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 737-8177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932296738
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- MCP Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortuno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortuno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortuno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortuno works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortuno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortuno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortuno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortuno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.