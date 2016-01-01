See All Pediatricians in Corona, CA
Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD

Pediatrics
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University.

Dr. Ortuno works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc.
    2250 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-8177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cough
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cough

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932296738
    Education & Certifications

    • Crozer Chester Med Center
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortuno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortuno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortuno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortuno works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc. in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ortuno’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortuno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortuno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortuno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortuno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

