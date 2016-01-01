Overview

Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University.



Dr. Ortuno works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.