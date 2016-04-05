Overview

Dr. Victor Ortega-Jimenez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Ortega-Jimenez works at Pulmonary Associates Bay County in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Asbestosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.