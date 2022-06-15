Overview

Dr. Victor Nwiloh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Nwiloh works at Trinity Heritage Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.