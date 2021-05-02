Dr. Victor Nitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Nitti, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Nitti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr NItti! He didn’t bat an eye he went in found the problem and a week later he fixed it. Thank you Dr NItti!
About Dr. Victor Nitti, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003800806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
