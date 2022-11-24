Dr. Victor Neel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Neel, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Neel, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatologic Surgery Unit50 Staniford St Ste 270, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-1869
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2 Mohs surgeries. First 2008 Second October 2022. Excellent care. Very supportive. Difficult surgery. Healing nicely.
About Dr. Victor Neel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982685475
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neel has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.