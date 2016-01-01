Dr. Victor Nease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Nease, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Nease, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Process Strategies511 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 341-0511
- 2 96 MACCORKLE AVE SW, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 414-3075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Nease, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nease has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nease accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nease. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nease.
