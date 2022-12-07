Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neamtu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Neamtu works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Associates PSC3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 792-0166
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neamtu?
Dr Neamtu was thorough during my exam and explained my symptoms in detail to me. He told me to not hesitate to call, if I had any more concerns and is going to follow up. I am confident he can manage my eye care expertly.
About Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508009754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neamtu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neamtu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neamtu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neamtu works at
Dr. Neamtu has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neamtu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neamtu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neamtu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neamtu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neamtu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.