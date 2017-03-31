Dr. Victor Muro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Muro, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Muro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Muro works at
Locations
Del Webb Office8526 Del Webb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 724-8777
- 2 540 N NELLIS BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89110 Directions (702) 877-5199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very straight and to the point and get you in and out he does not give you anything you do not need and is very professional
About Dr. Victor Muro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801969381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muro accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muro works at
Dr. Muro speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Muro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.