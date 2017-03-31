Overview

Dr. Victor Muro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Muro works at Optum Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.