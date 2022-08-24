See All Plastic Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Victor Moon, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Victor Moon, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Wisconsin

Dr. Moon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 497-7900
    Northwell Health
    121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 497-7900
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Great Neck, 600 Northern Boulevard
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 309, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 224-2300
    Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    600 Northern 309 Blvd # 310, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 224-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I had an excellent experience and outcome with Dr. Moon. He performed a skin graft on my face following melanoma surgery. Would highly recommend Dr. Moon and his staff. Easy to make an appointment and always seen on time.
    Marguerite Teubner — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Victor Moon, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1144403791
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Wisconsin
    • Staten Island University Hospital - North
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery, General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

