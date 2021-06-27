Dr. Victor Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Mok, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Mok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NY Office139 Centre St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 619-1815Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mok?
Dr Mok is a super professional and patience doctor. Under his care I had a heathy twins .I’m so glad to have him as my OB doctor and the staffs are also super nice . Higher recommend ????!!
About Dr. Victor Mok, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982658779
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mok works at
Dr. Mok has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mok speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.