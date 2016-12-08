Overview

Dr. Victor Michalak, MD is a Dermatologist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Michalak works at Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.