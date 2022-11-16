Dr. Victor Mellul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Mellul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Mellul, MD is a Dermatologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Mellul works at
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Care Assoc PC200 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 875-8585
Lourdes Medical Associates - Sicklerville Family416 Sicklerville Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (856) 875-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Mellul is very knowledgeable and kind. My experience in the clinic was great. I was walked step by step of everything I needed to do. Very thankful for him.
About Dr. Victor Mellul, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952331407
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellul has seen patients for Cellulitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellul speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellul.
