Dr. Victor Mellul, MD is a Dermatologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Mellul works at Dermatology & Skin Care Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.