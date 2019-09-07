Dr. Victor Melgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Melgen, MD
Dr. Victor Melgen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists - Orange City765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - DeLand810 N Spring Garden Ave Ste 100, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists - Oviedo2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3080, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (866) 445-1446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
What can I say about Dr. Melgen? Well, let's start off with 9 years ago when I first met hi. and he took me on as an extremely high-risk patient who was a very active heroin addict at the time. Well it turned out that me finding his office and his staff so helpful so understanding and never judgmental. I've been sober now for a little while longer than 4 years. Dr. Melton and his staff have literally done everything they could possibly do to help me get my scan scheduled get my blood work done make sure that I was okay and now I have my hepatitis C flaring up and dr. Milligan the amazing man that he is, he has referred me to an infectious disease doctor that he knows very well and he says that he trusts that I will be in good hands. And as far as I'm concerned for the last 9 years, I now know that if he says it is going to happen it will. Dr. Melton is an amazing Dr.than even better bedside manner and I do not believe that I would be alive without him
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health System Program
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Melgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melgen accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melgen has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melgen speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Melgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melgen.
