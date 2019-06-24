Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Victor F McNamara DPM899 Outer Rd Ste C, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (888) 418-3763
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNamara and his staff have been pivital in the positive outlook I have on my treatment. My feet have many issues after being put to the test in the Marine Corps for 21 years, as well as 13 years as an NJROTC Instructor. Dr. McNamara treated me with respect, and began a plan for my healing,QUICKLY! He put me on the road to a better life with injured feet. His staff is professional and kind. I believe Dr. McNamaras years of experience as a doctor, coupled with his prior military service, make him hard to beat if you need relief from foot and ankle pain. I recommend you make an appointment with him ASAP!
Education & Certifications
- Universal Medical Center, Plantation Florida
- Universal Med Ctr
- Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine
