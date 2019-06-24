Overview

Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McNamara works at Dr. Victor F McNamara DPM in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.