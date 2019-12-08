Overview

Dr. Victor McMillan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McMillan works at MCINTOSH CLINIC PC in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.