Overview

Dr. Victor Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Victor Martin MD LLC New Haven in New Haven, CT with other offices in West Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Limb Cramp and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.