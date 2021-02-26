Dr. Victor Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Victor Martin MD LLC136 Sherman Ave Ste 301, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 675-6195
Victor Martin MD LLC755 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 675-6195
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is Great. Spends a ton of time with his patients,very thorough and always available.
About Dr. Victor Martin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Joint Diseases/New York University
- New York University Downtown Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Bursitis, Limb Cramp and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.