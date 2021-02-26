See All Rheumatologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Victor Martin, MD

Rheumatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Victor Martin MD LLC New Haven in New Haven, CT with other offices in West Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Limb Cramp and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Martin MD LLC
    136 Sherman Ave Ste 301, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 675-6195
  2. 2
    Victor Martin MD LLC
    755 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 675-6195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bursitis
Limb Cramp
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Bursitis
Limb Cramp
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2021
    This guy is Great. Spends a ton of time with his patients,very thorough and always available.
    — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Martin, MD
    About Dr. Victor Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881705572
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Joint Diseases/New York University
    Residency
    • New York University Downtown Hospital
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Bursitis, Limb Cramp and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Martin speaks French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

