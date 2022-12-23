Overview

Dr. Victor Marlar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Marlar works at Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.