Overview

Dr. Victor Maquera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Maquera works at Neurotek Inc in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.