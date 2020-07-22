Dr. Victor Maquera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maquera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Maquera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Maquera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Maquera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuro Works Inc1210 Kingsley Ave Ste 1, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maquera?
He is wonderful! A lot of people are afraid of Doctors, He makes you feel at ease!!
About Dr. Victor Maquera, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891786059
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maquera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maquera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maquera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maquera works at
Dr. Maquera has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maquera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maquera speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maquera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maquera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maquera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maquera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.