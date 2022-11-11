Dr. Luna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Luna, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Luna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centroamerica. San Jose, Costa Rica. and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
K Mart Pharmacy3302 Bonita Beach Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 624-1065
Gulf Coast Internal Medicine PA14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 106, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 301-0105
Anchor Health Center2450 Goodlette Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 624-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The management of his office is HORRIBLE. The Staff can't seem to answer the phone nor return messages This didn't happen once....it has happened consistently over 12 months..... (I take no pleasure in writing negative review of this office). I have seen Dr Luna and I truly feel sorry for him having had to deal with the inept staff. I have had to drive to the office to schedule an appt. or talk to someone. I wish Dr. Luna nothing but the best on his retirement and feel sad that the community will be loosing such a wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Victor Luna, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275566945
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centroamerica. San Jose, Costa Rica.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luna has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luna speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luna.
