Dr. Victor Luna, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (45)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Luna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centroamerica. San Jose, Costa Rica. and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Luna works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    K Mart Pharmacy
    3302 Bonita Beach Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-1065
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Internal Medicine PA
    14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 106, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 301-0105
  3. 3
    Anchor Health Center
    2450 Goodlette Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-8380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 11, 2022
    The management of his office is HORRIBLE. The Staff can't seem to answer the phone nor return messages This didn't happen once....it has happened consistently over 12 months..... (I take no pleasure in writing negative review of this office). I have seen Dr Luna and I truly feel sorry for him having had to deal with the inept staff. I have had to drive to the office to schedule an appt. or talk to someone. I wish Dr. Luna nothing but the best on his retirement and feel sad that the community will be loosing such a wonderful Dr.
    M — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Victor Luna, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275566945
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centroamerica. San Jose, Costa Rica.
