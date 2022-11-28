Dr. Victor Loria, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Loria, DO
Dr. Victor Loria, DO is a Dermatologist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Loria Medical3625 NW 82nd Ave Ste 402, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (786) 409-5911
- 2 520 Franklin Ave Ste L6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (786) 409-5911
Simple the facts , it works , it’s proven an it’s a patent product that is now available to men who have been the victim to low self esteem issues an confidence. It’s a modern miracle , an Dr Loria an his staff are professionals with a heart full of generosity , the experience is comforting an I felt like calm despite my trepidations an fears , from the moment I enter the office a warmth an feeling of knowing I was in a wave of something new a great break through that I only wish was uncovered 30 years ago ! What a miracle it’s is to have the healing of self esteem an confidence restored. Thank you Dr Loria for seeking inspiration an for caring enough to devote you time an energy to this most incredible discovery that I know divine providence has put into your trust. May you prosper find answers , new solutions, an revelations to make this work go on for the millions of men like me who have mentally been challenged by our genetic make up . Thank you ??
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Dr. Loria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Loria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.