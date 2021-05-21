Overview

Dr. Victor Lawrinenko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lawrinenko works at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.