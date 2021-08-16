Overview

Dr. Victor Lagmay, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Lagmay works at University Physicians of Brooklyn -ENT in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.