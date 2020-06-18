Dr. Victor Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kwok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Kwok, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kwok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grace Pacific Medical Group.1431 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122 Directions (415) 759-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?
Like that he specializes in geriatric care for my elderly mother. He is very busy and office personnel will try to help. They are friendly and with only one telehealth visit so far. Waiting for annual physical appt that they had to reschedule. He seems to be very logical, detail oriented, reasonable and even personable. 5* and hope he continues to provide the same level of service and bedside manner.
About Dr. Victor Kwok, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1497856827
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.