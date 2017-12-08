Dr. Victor Klausner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Klausner, DO
Overview
Dr. Victor Klausner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mcswain Family Medical801 S Rancho Dr Ste F1, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 474-4454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klausner, dedicated the maximum time and knowledge to help me to improve my ankle problem. I appreciate it. Thanks
About Dr. Victor Klausner, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134394075
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klausner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klausner speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.
