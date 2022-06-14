Dr. Victor Kitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Kitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2701 16th St Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-1258
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After reading such negative reviews I was rethinking my appointment, BUT when I got there the office was really clean, comfortable and the staff was very nice. Dr. Kitt came in, he was very friendly and listened to all of my concerns. He didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, BUT he told me what was in my best interest considering all of my health issues. I will definitely return and I have NO problem referring my family and my friends to his practice!!!!
About Dr. Victor Kitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1912008442
Education & Certifications
- CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitt has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitt speaks Thai.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitt.
