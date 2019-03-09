Dr. Victor Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Middlesex Surgical Associates955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-2020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Winchester Wound Care Specialists Pllc75 Riverside Ave Ste 4, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-8224
-
3
Center for Healthy Living - Unicorn Park200 Unicorn Park Dr Ste 401, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 756-6760
-
4
Winchester Hosp. Radiation Oncology Ctr620 WASHINGTON ST, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 756-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Professional and compassionate young doctor, very knowledgeable about medicine, at the time of this review, he is a fellow @ Lahey in Bariatric Surgery. He also answers all my many medical questions and spends extra time reviewing my complex complication. I highly recommend him & Dr. Schnelldorfer for surgery.
About Dr. Victor Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1003255951
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.