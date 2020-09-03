Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kareh, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kareh works at
Locations
Brain and Spine Surgery Associates21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 255, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 970-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kareh?
ABSOLUTELY! I would in a heartbeat. This man saved my life and made my family feel very comfortable and positive about every movement he was going to make. He is definitely my hero!, He has god given hands with no doubt!!!
About Dr. Victor Kareh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kareh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kareh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kareh works at
Dr. Kareh speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareh.
