Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kareh works at Northwest Cardiology Consultants, P.A. in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.