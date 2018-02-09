Overview

Dr. Victor Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Huang works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

