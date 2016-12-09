See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Victor Hirth, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victor Hirth, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Hirth works at Palmetto Health-USC Geriatrics - Senior Primary Care Practice in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Care Center for Evaluation and Stabilization
    3010 Farrow Rd Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-1210
  2. 2
    Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
    1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 318-2724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Arthritis
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2016
    Excellent!! As a nurse with a PhD, I speak highly of his medical competence and skills. He not only is knowledgeable in the latest medical research, but he also is open to hearing about other recent medical discoveries as they affect my health. His "bedside" or "office interaction" is also excellent, making me feel valued and cared for. I strongly recommend Dr. Hirth as a physician.
    Lexington, SC — Dec 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Hirth, MD
    About Dr. Victor Hirth, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508835588
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

