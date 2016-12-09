Dr. Hirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Hirth, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Hirth, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Hirth works at
Locations
1
Ambulatory Care Center for Evaluation and Stabilization3010 Farrow Rd Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-1210
2
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 318-2724
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! As a nurse with a PhD, I speak highly of his medical competence and skills. He not only is knowledgeable in the latest medical research, but he also is open to hearing about other recent medical discoveries as they affect my health. His "bedside" or "office interaction" is also excellent, making me feel valued and cared for. I strongly recommend Dr. Hirth as a physician.
About Dr. Victor Hirth, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508835588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirth.
