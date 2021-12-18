Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-6732
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez is incredible! Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is lovely to speak with at every appointment. He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a an orthopedic specialist! Also, his staff was very professional and friendly. I barely waited to be seen. Check in and check out was easy. I walked away, very impressed!
About Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1417282971
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.