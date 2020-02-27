Dr. Victor Harouny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harouny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Harouny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Harouny, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They completed their residency with IU Health University
Dr. Harouny works at
Locations
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harouny is one of the most pleasant doctors I've ever encountered. In addition to being very knowledgeable about my medical needs, he is patient and engaging during each of my appointments. He never seems hurried and he goes the extra mile to make sure I receive the medication that my insurance company is so very reluctant to cover. I would gladly recommend his services to any woman.
About Dr. Victor Harouny, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
