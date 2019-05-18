Overview

Dr. Victor Haddad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Haddad works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.