Dr. Victor Grandt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Grandt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Victor Grandt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Grandt works at
Locations
In Stride Foot Care4946 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 624-1405
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just plain awesome man
About Dr. Victor Grandt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Century City Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
