Dr. Victor Grandt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Grandt works at In Stride Foot Care in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.