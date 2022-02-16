Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Gomez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Inst Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Respiratory Management and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7777 Forest Ln Ste B, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was great and nursing staff caring and helpful Wish I would have had Dr Gomez while I was in the hospital a few weeks ago. He would have followed up more closely. Got him now and I'm happy.
About Dr. Victor Gomez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326023862
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Easton Hospital
- Inst Ciencias De La Salud
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Wheezing, Respiratory Management and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.